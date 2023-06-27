Tony Christie track raises funds for dementia charity
- Published
South Yorkshire singing star Tony Christie has released a new song featuring Sting and Chic's Nile Rodgers as part of a dementia campaign.
Conisbrough-born Christie, aged 80, revealed he had been diagnosed with the disease in January.
He has recorded a new version of Andrew Gold's 1978 hit Thank You for Being a Friend to mark Thank You Day on 2 July, which recognises the efforts of carers.
Proceeds will go towards Music for Dementia, which uses music as therapy.
Christie said he was "living proof of the power of music on people living with dementia".
"Performing, staying positive and trying not to let dementia affect my life really lifts me so taking part in Thank You Day has been a privilege and a blessing; not just for me but for my whole family, including my wife Sue who's behind me every step of the way," he said.
"Sue supports me rather than cares for me right now, but there are millions of unseen and unsung carers doing their thing every day and this is our way of thanking them."
The track also features former 10cc musician Graham Gouldman, and carers from across the UK, who provide backing vocals.
Christie, whose real name is Anthony Fitzgerald, shot to fame in the 1970s with hits including I Did What I Did for Maria and Avenues and Alleyways, the theme song to TV drama The Protectors.
His biggest hit was Is This the Way to Amarillo, which sold more than 1m copies in 1971 and was re-released for Comic Relief in 2005 featuring comedian Peter Kay.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.