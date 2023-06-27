Sheffield assault: Man sought after alleged attack in park
- Published
Police investigating an assault in Sheffield have released an image of a man they believe could help them.
A man was reportedly punched multiple times by another man who accused him of kicking his dog, at Charnock Recreation Grounds in Carter Hall Lane last month.
The victim was walking with his wife when the incident happened on Saturday 20 May at around 20:30 BST.
South Yorkshire Police has appealed for the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.
It was reported that the suspect was walking two black Labradors at the time, and that he was with a woman and two teenage girls.
All four are said to have left the scene in the direction of Arnold Avenue.
