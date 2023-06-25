Rotherham: Man charged after "explosive devices" found in home
A man will appear in court on Monday after "explosive devices" were found at a home in Rotherham.
Officers made the discovery while executing a warrant at a property in Treefield Close, in the Wingfield area of the town, on Friday.
Brett Ainley, 41, of Treefield Close, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court, charged with possession of an explosive substance.
Officers would remain in the area for a few days, South Yorkshire Police said.
