Woman dies after falling from Barnsley M1 bridge
- Published
A woman has died after falling from a bridge on to the M1 in South Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway at junction 36, near Barnsley, on Thursday night following reports of a woman being struck by a car.
The woman, in her 30s, fell from the bridge above the motorway and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 23:00 BST, police said.
South Yorkshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The force said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the road or seen the woman prior to the collision.
"Those travelling in the direction last night with dashcam are urged to check their footage."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.