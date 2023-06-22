Sheffield: £117m plan to rebuild city's leisure centres
Three Sheffield leisure centres will be rebuilt as part of a £117m plan to improve the city's leisure and entertainment facilities.
Sheffield City Council revealed plans for the Springs, Concord and Hillsborough leisure centres on Thursday.
Sheffield Arena and City Hall will also be upgraded, the council said.
Leader Tom Hunt said the investment would enhance Sheffield's reputation as a sporting city.
Councillor Hunt said: "Sheffield is renowned for sport, leisure and entertainment with our venues hosting many elite events and high-profile shows.
"We're proud of this but we know that many of our facilities need significant investment.
"Our plans will ensure there are modern, accessible leisure facilities across the city and they will ensure Sheffield has the venues to compete on the national and international stage.
"Across the country we've seen pool and leisure centres close, but Sheffield is bucking the trend by investing in facilities."
Mr Hunt said the council had listened to residents and acknowledged "many people can find it hard to be active".
A new partnership with the Football Foundation, said to be worth £2m, would see investment in the Woodbourn Road Football Hub, the council said.
Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure policy committee, said: "Health and wellbeing matter now more than ever.
"A walk in the park, a swim at your local pool, or a 30-minute class in the gym does wonders for minds and bodies and it's important that local people have the choices to do it their way."
The council said "a competitive procurement process" would be launched later this month "to attract the very best in leisure provision to run Sheffield's venues".
Further details would be provided later, the council added.
