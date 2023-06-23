Former Sheffield Wednesday player's 500-mile bike challenge 'for Dad'

Richie HumphreysSt Luke's Hospice/John Highfield
Richie Humphreys said he wanted to raise £23,000 so other families received the same level of support his dad did at St Luke's
By Andrew Barton
BBC News

A Former Sheffield Wednesday player is setting off on a 500-mile charity bike ride in memory of his dad.

Richie Humphreys aims to cycle to each of the football grounds where his dad - a Sheffield United fan - saw the Blades win promotion in 1982, 1989 and 1990.

He hopes to raise £23,000 for St Luke's Hospice in Sheffield, where his dad was cared for before he died.

Mr Humphreys said staff at the hospice "didn't just look after my dad, they looked after the whole family".

He said his father, John, was a life-long United fan and following his death at St Luke's it seemed appropriate that any fundraising scheme should have a Sheffield United theme.

Getty Images
Mr Humphreys played with Scunthorpe, Cardiff, Cambridge, Hartlepool, Port Vale and Chesterfield, and won five caps for England under-20s and under-21s

Mr Humphreys, who is now the Players' Union representative with the Professional Football Association, has undertaken the five-day challenge along with three friends.

The quartet aim to start at Sheffield United before riding to St Luke's, Wolverhampton, Leicester, back to Sheffield and on to Darlington and Hartlepool.

To add extra United flavour to the adventure, they are all donning the kits the United players wore at each historic victory.

Mr Humphreys said: "Dad was in St Luke's for just five days but they were five days that meant so much to the family.

"It was a time when me and my mum and my sister could all be together with dad again and that was so important because it gave us all the chance to say the things we needed to say."

He said the idea for the bike challenge came to him "when it began to look like Sheffield United were going to get promoted this season".

"That's when the idea of visiting all the grounds where they had been promoted before started to take off."

