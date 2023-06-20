Plans for former John Lewis store in Sheffield explored
- Published
Officials are due to meet next week to explore ideas for the future of a former John Lewis building.
Opened in 1963, the former Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, later became John Lewis, before closing in 2021.
Six proposals for the site will be discussed, including plans for a mixed-use space made up of cafes, retail, leisure and event space.
Other proposals include a hotel, offices and residential use.
The Strategy and Resources Committee will discuss a report which outlines the proposals on 28 June and will consider whether to proceed to the next stage of negotiations with the preferred bidder.
Leader of Sheffield City Council and chair of the committee, Tom Hunt, said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to decide the future of an important and much-loved building in the city centre.
"This promises to be a really positive step forward for Sheffield."
The building, which was given Grade-II listed status in August last year after being recognised by Historic England, was designed by Yorke Rosenberg and Mardall in 1961.
It is described by Historic England as "a rare example of a post-war department store designed by a leading architects' firm".
The white-glazed tiles on the outside of the four-storey building, granite-lined and black terrazzo-floored stairwells and the central Marryatt-Scott escalator, were highlighted among the reasons for listing the site.
