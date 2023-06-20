Sheffield-made antique knife collection expected to fetch £200k
- Published
A collection of Sheffield-produced antique knives is expected to raise about £200,000 at auction.
The 300 lots going under the hammer were amassed over 40 years by David Hayden-Wright before his death in 2006.
He was also able to acquire ledgers, pattern books and catalogues from many of the well-known Sheffield makers.
Mr Hayden-Wright's collection will be sold by Olympia Auctions as part of a two day sale in London on 28 and 29 June.
A highlight is a late 19th Century gold and gilt-brass mounted miniature penknife, which was probably made for one of Queen Victoria's children by Joseph Rodgers & Sons of Sheffield.
It comprises over 48 folding blades and accessories, including saws, picks, scissors and corkscrew, and is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.
Mr Hayden-Wright was born in Christchurch, Hampshire, and later lived in Worcestershire.
He served in the 16/5th Queen's Royal Lancers Cavalry Regiment as a marksman and developed an interest in antique weaponry and registered firearms.
Additionally he spent four decades researching and collecting antique knives with a focus on those produced by the great Sheffield firms.
His interest coincided with the closure of many of them so he was also able to acquire stock, ledgers, and a number of early catalogues such as Joseph Rodgers & Sons; Lockwood Brothers as well as George Wostenholm & Son, W.H. Fagan and John Petty & Sons.
He wrote a book based on his research, The Heritage of English Knives, which was published by his family after his death.
