Sheffield floods: Passer-by pulls woman from partly submerged car
- Published
A quick-thinking passer-by has been praised for coming to the aid of a motorist caught in flooding.
Ayaz Khan used his phone to record the man leading the woman to safety in Upwell Street, Sheffield, on Sunday.
Mr Khan said: "It was quick-thinking on his part. Fantastic. The water was probably about 3ft deep and you can see the front of the car is sinking."
Parts of South Yorkshire saw flooding this weekend as thunderstorms swept in following weeks of dry weather.
Mr Khan said the man had been passing the partly submerged car when he appeared to notice the woman inside.
Meanwhile, there was disruption at Rotherham Hospital as parts of the A&E department were flooded. Some ambulances reportedly had to be diverted elsewhere.
A trust spokesperson for the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: "The waiting room for our Urgent and Emergency Care Centre experienced some flooding as a result of yesterday's storm which resulted in us temporarily relocating the waiting area.
"We remained open and operational throughout, and had reopened the usual waiting room by 10pm."
The Met Office said Woodhouse Mill, near Sheffield, saw 35.6mm of rain between 18:00 and 19:00 BST on Sunday.
One flood warning for Hunsworth Beck at Oakenshaw in West Yorkshire remains in force on Monday. Eight flood alerts are in place across Yorkshire. Further information can be found here.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.