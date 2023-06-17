Inquiry call at Battle of Orgreave anniversary march

Mr Horne, one of 95 miners arrested during the clashes, said: "Pardons by the Scottish government for Scottish miners arrested during the miners' strike, continuing anger in ex-mining communities, papers from the time of the strike embargoed from public release until at least 2066 and growing numbers who support this campaign for truth and justice, show it is in the public interest to hold an Orgreave inquiry to have a full and authoritative review of what happened and why we were treated so badly".