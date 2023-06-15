Marcia Grant death: Boy, 13, denies murdering woman hit by own car
A 13-year-old boy has denied murdering a grandmother by driving over her in her own car.
Marcia Grant, 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on 5 April.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to murder at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, with a trial date set for 2 October.
He pleaded guilty to a second charge of possession of a bladed article, which was specified as a kitchen knife.
Wearing a white shirt, black tie and black trousers, he spoke to confirm his name and to acknowledge that he understood after the judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, explained what was happening in court.
Following the hearing he was remanded into youth detention and a further hearing was fixed for 26 July.
Mrs Grant, who was described as "warm and loving", was found seriously injured on Hemper Lane on 5 April and died at the scene.
In a statement released by her family after her death, they said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."
