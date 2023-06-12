Sheffield: Baby last seen at hospital may have 'undiagnosed condition'
- Published
A baby boy last seen at Sheffield Children's Hospital in March may have an "undiagnosed medical condition", police have said.
Durham Constabulary are appealing for help in locating Jurian and Brisilda Baxhia whose one-year-old son requires "further examination".
The family is reported to have links to County Durham and Northumbria, as well as South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
The child's first name has not been disclosed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.