Plans for more than 100 houses in Barnsley to be considered
Plans to build more than 100 houses on a site in Barnsley are due to be considered later.
The developer, Gleesons, wants to build the two, three and four-bed properties on land north of East Street in Goldthorpe.
The firm has agreed to pay £720,000 towards creating 26 primary school places and 19 secondary school places in the area.
The estate would also include 13 affordable housing units.
Of the 125 new houses, eight would be two-bed, 87 three-bed and 30 would be four-bed homes.
A further £93,750 would be paid towards sustainable travel arrangements and £145,460 for "public open space", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The application will be considered by Barnsley Council's planning committee at a meeting later.
