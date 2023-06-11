Armed police called to Sheffield city centre stabbing
Armed police were called following a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.
Officers were contacted by paramedics who were treating the victim on The Moor at 00:45 on Sunday morning.
The injured man fled before officers arrived at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
The 31-year-old man was later identified and taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains being treated for non life-threatening injuries, the force added.
Cordons are in place around the scene and extra patrols are being carried out in the area.
There is no information about any arrests.
