Sheffield artist designs Arctic Monkeys homecoming gig poster
A Sheffield designer was commissioned by the Arctic Monkeys to create two limited edition tour posters to mark their homecoming gigs.
Alex Szabo-Haslam used soundwaves from the band's songs There'd Better Be a Mirrorball and Sculptures of Anything Goes as the basis for the posters.
They have been silkscreen printed onto highly-reflective metallic paper and only 600 of each have been produced.
They go on sale at the Hillsborough Park venue on Friday and Saturday.
The posters were printed by Shaw Print, a Sheffield-based firm, and each one has been signed off by the band and signed by the artist.
Mr Szabo-Haslam, 40, from Heeley, said: "Different artists were chosen for each city on the tour, and I was the one chosen for the Sheffield dates.
"They had spotted my work, asked me to come up with a few ideas and ended up choosing these two for the shows at Hillsborough".
He added: "They follow the concept of my Waveform project, which I started doing as a hobby when I worked in my previous job as a secondary school teacher.
"I have a piece of software that scans music and produces soundwaves, just like the ones you would see in any media player, and then I spend some time redrawing them by hand.
"I then orbit the soundwaves around a circle, and screen print them".
Mr Szabo-Haslam, who is based at the Yorkshire Art Space in Sheffield, has worked with many different musicians and record labels over the years, including Altern-8 and other dance and electronic acts.
This tour sees the Arctic Monkeys return to their home city of Sheffield for the first time in nearly five years, after last performing live there in September 2018.
They released their latest album The Car in October.
