Doncaster Racecourse protest: Animal rights activists to stand trial

People on the track during race meeting on Saturday eveningAnimal Rising/Twitter
Animal Rising supporters blocked the course at Doncaster Races
By Chris Baynes
BBC News

Five animal rights activists are to stand trial in connection with a protest at Doncaster Racecourse.

The three women and two men were charged after supporters of the Animal Rising campaign group disrupted a horse racing event on 6 May.

On Friday, the defendants pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.

All five were bailed ahead of a trial scheduled for 18 March next year.

The trial is expected to last five days.

George Wood/Getty Images
Protesters disrupted an event at Doncaster Racecourse in May

The defendants are among the first to be prosecuted under new legislation introduced by the government last year to crack down on disruptive protests.

They are accused of causing a public nuisance by blocking the course ahead of the final race during Coronation Royal Race Evening.

The defendants are:

  • Zara Verryt, 34, of Sheldon Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield
  • Johanna Grace, 26, of Twentywell Lane, Bradway, Sheffield
  • Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire
  • Joshua Lane, 26, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire
  • Thomas Foy, 24, of Dannah Street, Ripley, Derbyshire

