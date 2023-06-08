Doncaster rapist jailed for multiple attacks
- Published
A rapist has been jailed for 15 years after admitting a series of vicious and violent attacks.
Simon Williams, of Doncaster, raped his victim multiple times and subjected her to an assault resulting in facial injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.
The 44-year-old admitted charges including rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
At Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, he was given a 20-year extended sentence with a prison term of 15 years.
Williams, of Armthorpe, also faces an indefinite restraining order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer Alexandra Storey said: "The victim in this case was viciously and violently beaten, raped and threatened with continued violence if she did not submit to Williams' aggression.
"This was a terrifying ordeal, and I am indebted to the victim for her bravery and courage in disclosing to police the horrific nature of Williams' crimes.
"He has formally accepted responsibility for his offending before the courts and I am pleased he has been handed a lengthy sentence in recognition of the severity of his crimes."
