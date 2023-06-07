Emily Sanderson murder accused appears in court
- Published
A man accused of the murder of a woman found dead at a house in Sheffield has appeared in court.
The body of Emily Sanderson, 48, was found on 30 May at a property in the Hillsborough area.
Mark Nicholls, 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, did not enter a plea during a brief hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.
A provisional trial date was set for 8 January 2024 and a further hearing is due to take place on 8 September.
Mr Nicholls, who spoke only to confirm his name and address, was remanded into custody.
Ian Goldsack, prosecuting, said the alleged offence was "believed to date from May 19 this year".
South Yorkshire Police previously said Ms Sanderson's body was discovered inside a property in Crofton Avenue on 30 May and that she died of head injuries.
The force said she had been reported missing on 25 May after not having been seen for several days.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.