Worsbrough Reservoir repairs to run until spring 2024
A lengthy repair project has started at a nature reserve's reservoir in South Yorkshire.
Improvements are being carried out at Worsbrough Reservoir "for health and safety reasons due to the instability of the banking", the country park said.
The scheme is due to be completed by spring 2024.
Barnsley Council said the project would preserve the area "for decades to come", with some diversions or closed sections for visitors during the work.
Worsbrough Reservoir is also closed to anglers during the project.
An event will be held at Worsbrough Mill's learning centre on Saturday between 11:00-14:00 BST to share information about the work and for the public to give feedback.
Councillor Robert Frost, the council's cabinet spokesperson for culture and regeneration, said it was "vital that we protect the preserve the area and its wildlife".
"The essential reservoir improvement works will make it a safe and sustainable place to visit," he said.
