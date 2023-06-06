Sheffield driver injured after car plunges into Tinsley Viaduct canal
Four people have been rescued after a car crashed into a canal in Sheffield.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, was seriously injured when a black Audi A3 hit a road sign on Sheffield Road and plunged into the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal just after 19:55 BST on Monday.
South Yorkshire Police said two occupants were pulled from the vehicle by members of the public and two others were rescued by officers.
The driver and a 31-year-old woman were taken to hospital.
The woman, who was the front seat passenger in the car, was released a short time later but the driver remained in hospital on Tuesday morning.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash or the car involved to come forward.
The force said the Audi had left the M1 northbound carriageway at junction 34 at Tinsley moments before the crash.
Pictures from the scene appeared to show the car crashed through a hedge and into the water.
