Sheffield crash: Man badly injured in suspected hit and run
- Published
A man has been left with "life-altering injuries" after two pedestrians were injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Sheffield, police said.
Officers were called to the incident on Beeley Wood Lane at around 13:00 BST on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.
A black SUV hit two pedestrians, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, before the driver and his two passengers fled the scene.
The man has serious leg injuries while the woman suffered minor injuries.
Officers are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage of the incident.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.