Emily Sanderson: Man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman found dead at a house in Sheffield.
Mark Nicholls, 43, is accused of killing Emily Sanderson, 48, whose body was found on 30 May in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough.
Mr Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance on Wednesday at Sheffield Crown Court.
Ms Sanderson's body was found five days after she was reported missing on 25 May. She had not been seen since 19 May.
A post-mortem examination found she died from head injuries.
Mr Nicholls spoke only to confirm his name, age and address as friends and relatives of Ms Sanderson watched from the public gallery.
A 40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender last week has been bailed pending further enquiries.
