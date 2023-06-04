Hillsborough murder inquiry: Man is charged after woman is found dead
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Sheffield.
The body of Emily Sanderson, 48, was found on Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday. She was reported missing on 25 May and had not been seen since 19 May.
A post-mortem examination found she died from head injuries.
Mark Nicholls, 43, has been charged with her murder and will appear in court on Monday.
Det Ch InspAndrea Bowell said: "Emily's family and friends are understandably devastated by her death."
A 40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday has been bailed pending further enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
