Hillsborough murder inquiry: Woman found dead at property named
A woman who was found dead at a house in Sheffield has been named by police.
The body of Emily Sanderson, 48, was found on Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday. She was reported missing on 25 May and had not been seen since 19 May.
A post-mortem examination found she died from head injuries. Police have since launched a murder inquiry.
South Yorkshire Police said it had made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A 40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said: "The property at Crofton Avenue, where Emily's body was found, has undergone painstaking and extensive forensic examination.
"We'd be keen to hear from anyone who may be able to tell us more about Emily's movements since 19 May, whether they saw her or spoke with her, as that information could be incredibly important."
Those who can help are asked to contact the force via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
