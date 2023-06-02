Firshill Rise: Failing NHS unit in Sheffield 'will not reopen'
An NHS service which was ordered to close after it was found to be failing vulnerable patients will not reopen, managers have confirmed.
Firshill Rise, in Sheffield, was shut in May 2021 after inspectors discovered problems at the seven-bed unit.
Inspectors uncovered a number of safeguarding issues at the unit including staff ignoring requests for food and drink from patients.
NHS managers said the focus was now on community-based services.
The unit has remained closed since the inspection by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission.
'Far too long'
Members of Sheffield City Council's health scrutiny sub-committee were informed of the decision not to reopen the unit on Thursday.
Demand for beds at Firshill Rise dropped after an overhaul in the way that in-patient care was organised.
Heather Burns, of NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said an investigation into Firshill Rise showed some patients had been in the unit for "far too long".
She added: "We were not able to enhance community services before because we have got money locked into beds we no longer need and that is why we are wanting to go forward [with closure]."
Councillors agreed to the closure, with an update expected in the autumn.
