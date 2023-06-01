Covid: Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists guilty of 5G mast plot
Two anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists have been found guilty of offences in connection with a plot to destroy 5G mobile phone masts.
Darren Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, was found guilty of six terror offences at Leeds Crown Court.
Christine Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
Reynolds and Grayson discussed armed uprisings and advocated violence towards MPs, the jury heard.
Grayson, 59, discussed "getting rid" of the masts with expanding foam and angle grinders during discussions online, the court heard.
Both defendants regarded 5G masts as pieces of "enemy infrastructure" and Grayson said she needed a "sabotage team" to "get rid of these 5G bloody near me" in a message on social media on 7 August 2021.
When police searched Grayson's home they found a crossbow and a number of crossbow bolts, while at Reynolds' property they discovered two replica assault rifles.
Reynolds, 60, was found guilty of encouraging terrorism with online comments including calling for MPs to be killed.
The court heard that Reynolds described murdered MP Sir David Amess as a "traitor" and reacted with approval to another user's view that Thomas Mair had "rightly executed the murdered MP Jo Cox because of her alleged treason".
He was also convicted of disseminating a terrorist publication by sharing a link to a neo-Nazi document.
He was found guilty of six offences of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism, including a manual on how to build a rifle, and a document called How To Become An Assassin.
Reynolds was cleared of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
The pair were remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 5 June.
