Majority of Sheffield Lady Cannings Plantation woodland fire extinguished
The majority of a huge wildfire that engulfed swaths of woodland in Sheffield has been extinguished, according to the fire service.
The blaze at Lady Cannings Plantation, which started on Tuesday night, prompted dozens of calls to the fire service and could be seen miles away.
At its height, several crews from South Yorkshire and Derbyshire were tackling the fire.
One crew remains on site tackling the "odd hotspot", the fire service said.
The plantation is a commercially managed, coniferous woodland on the edge of the Peak District National Park.
The woodland has a network of paths including two bike tracks and is popular with outdoor enthusiasts.
