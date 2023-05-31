Murder investigation launched after body found in Sheffield property
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a body was found at a house.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police made the discovery while searching a property on Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough, Sheffield, on Tuesday.
The force said inquiries were under way to establish the identity of the deceased person and the circumstances of their death.
A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Andrew Knowles said the investigation was "in the very early stages", but officers were "working at pace" to provide answers.
"The conditions inside the property where the body was found means that there are going to be some delays, while we allow for meticulous forensic examination of the scene and determine who the individual is."
He said people living in the area could expect to see a continued police presence over the coming days.
