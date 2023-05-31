Murder investigation launched after body found in Sheffield property
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a body was found at a house by police.
South Yorkshire Police said officers found a person's remains while searching a property on Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough, Sheffield, on Tuesday.
It said inquiries were under way to establish their identity and the circumstances of their death.
Det Ch Insp Andrew Knowles said the investigation was "in the very early stages", but officers were "working at pace" to provide answers.
