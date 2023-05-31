Sheffield Wednesday to celebrate play-off victory with bus parade
Sheffield Wednesday are to celebrate promotion to the Championship with an open-top bus parade.
A bus carrying players and coaching staff will travel through the city centre later to mark their League One play-off win over Barnsley.
Josh Windass's 123rd-minute goal sealed the Owls' return to English football's second tier at Wembley on Sunday.
The parade will set off from Devonshire Green at 17:30 BST and arrive at Sheffield Town Hall 45 minutes later.
Roads along the route will be closed, with fans expected to line the streets to celebrate their team's success.
The squad will greet supporters at a fanzone outside the Town Hall before attending a civic reception.
Colin Ross, Sheffield's Lord Mayor, said the parade would be a "brilliant opportunity to come together" and celebrate "a fantastic achievement for the Owls".
He added: "Sheffield is the home of football and to see two victory parades in a month, with fans from both sides of the city coming together to celebrate their footballing heroes, is a real moment for the city."
Thousands of people to turned out to watch Sheffield United mark their promotion to the Premier League with a city-centre parade last month.
Sheffield City Council said Devonshire Green, Fitzwilliam Street, Charter Row, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street, Arundel Gate and Norfolk Street would be closed during Wednesday's parade.
