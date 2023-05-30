Sheffield stabbing: Man in court accused of murdering teenager
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in Sheffield.
Mohammed Iqbal died in hospital following the attack in Crookes Road at about 19:00 BST last Thursday, South Yorkshire Police said.
Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder and other offences.
No pleas were taken and he was remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Ghaffour, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, also faces charges of possessing a firearm, possessing a bladed article, possessing an offensive weapon when in a private place and assault by beating.
On Sunday, a 33-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been bailed.
A third man, aged 18, who was arrested as part of the investigation, has also been bailed, the force said.
A post-mortem examination on Friday found Mohammed died from a single stab wound.
Police said investigations were continuing and previously appealed for witnesses to come forward.
