Sheffield stabbing: Man charged with murder
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in Sheffield.
Mohammed Iqbal died in hospital following the attack in Crookes Road at about 19:00 BST on Thursday, officers said.
Peshawa Ghaffour was due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.
On Sunday, a 33-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been bailed.
Mr Ghaffour, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, also faces charges of possessing a firearm, possessing a bladed article, possessing an offensive weapon when in a private place and assault by beating.
Meanwhile, a third man, aged 18, arrested as part of the investigation has now been bailed, the force said.
A post-mortem examination on Friday found Mohammed died from a single stab wound.
Witness appeal
Det Ch Insp Joanne Kemp, who is leading the investigation, said: "Through investigating this killing and trawling through a lot of CCTV footage from that evening, it has come to our attention a number of restaurants, takeaway establishments and public houses along Crookes Road were busy at that time.
"We would like to speak to anyone who was present in one of these, in particular the Ball public house.
"Also, at least two buses were travelling past at that time.
"We want to widen our net and speak to even more witnesses, as well as still looking to speak to those who may have been driving past and captured the incident on their vehicle's dashcam."
