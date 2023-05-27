Cancer survivor tackling London bike challenge with father
A three-time breast cancer survivor from South Yorkshire is to take part in Ford RideLondon this weekend.
Judith Kippax, 59, from Barnsley, will cycle 100 miles alongside her father, Brian Hygate, 85, the oldest participant in the event.
The ride on Sunday will be her first cycling challenge, having completed the London Marathon eight times.
Ms Kippax hopes to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now, a charity which she said had continued to support her.
She was first diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 29.
"I've had breast cancer three times now. It's all getting very tedious," she said.
While Mrs Kippax has been completing long-distance rides to prepare for the event, Mr Hygate, a Royal Navy veteran, has "never stopped cycling".
"Right from the time when I began back in 1950, I've ridden ever since - I look at it as 'Doctor Bicycle', it keeps me very fit," he said.
'We'll get there'
During his time in the Royal Navy, Mr Hygate said he would take his bike on board a submarine.
He recalled how he would dismantle the frame and stash the parts on board, before re-assembling the bike when he reached dry land.
"It's how I got to ride in Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines," he said.
Ms Kippax said she believes she gets her endurance capabilities from her father.
"When it gets tough you just grit your teeth and go. It's going to be hard but we'll get there," she said.
