South Yorkshire mayor bids to take on police commissioner role
- Published
The mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, is to seek formal government permission to take on the duties of police and crime commissioner (PCC).
If agreed, the functions of the PCC would be integrated into the office of the mayor.
Mr Coppard said the move would "better align" the work of the police and local government.
The current PCC, Dr Alan Billings, whose term of office ends in May 2024, said he supported the proposals.
In a statement, Mr Coppard said he was "pleased" to be moving to the next stage of discussions with the government about integrating the mayor's office with the functions of the PCC.
He said it was "a move that will allow us to better align the work of the police, criminal justice system, local government and agencies across the region, to the benefit of the whole of South Yorkshire".
It comes after the government's Levelling Up White Paper outlined a commitment to enabling mayors to take on public safety functions, including the roles of PCCs and fire and rescue authorities.
Dr Billings said: "I support this proposal for the mayor to take on the PCC functions. It means voters will be choosing one elected person with responsibility for policing and devolved functions in South Yorkshire."
The proposals are expected to be presented to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Board on 5 June, after which negotiations with the government are expected to begin.
A final decision is due in the autumn.
