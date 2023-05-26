Sheffield: Murder investigation after teenager's street death
A teenager has died after being attacked in a street in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on Thursday evening in the Crookes area of the city.
The force has not provided further details of what happened or released the age and gender of the teenager.
Officers said two men had been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death and both remained in custody.
A spokesperson for the force said: "There are a high number of uniformed officers in the area carrying out initial enquiries and a number of road closures and cordons remain in place."
