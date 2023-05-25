Barnsley rival saves Sheffield Wednesday fan's Wembley trip
- Published
A Sheffield Wednesday fan who faced missing his team play at Wembley will make the dream trip - after a rival Barnsley supporter stepped in to help.
Kaden Bramley, 21, feared he would not get to the League One play-off final on Monday after his specially-adapted van was stolen.
But Dave Mills, director of Yorkshire Rose Holidays, has arranged to provide him with free transport to London.
He got in touch after seeing a plea for help from Mr Bramley's family.
Mr Bramley, who has spinal muscular atrophy, said he was "devastated" to learn his van, which he relies on to get around, had been taken from outside his home in Crofton Drive, Bolton-upon-Dearne, on Tuesday night.
It was later found burnt out and, although insured, Mr Bramley was told he would not get a replacement in time for the match.
His aunt, Stacey Bramley, said the football club was Kaden's "only passion" and it had been "heartbreaking" knowing "the chance to see his beloved team at Wembley" might have been snatched away.
She posted on Facebook "asking for a miracle" and said the response had been "phenomenal", with both Sheffield United and Barnsley fans offering help.
'Once in a lifetime'
Mr Mills, whose company has 29 coaches of Barnsley fans going on Monday, said he would have "hated Kaden to miss out".
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing," he added. "I'm at my happiest when I'm helping people. So I just said, look, we've got a minibus spare if you want it.
"At the end of the day, we're neighbours - we're not arch rivals. As long as people have a good day, that's all I care about."
The company is providing a wheelchair-accessible minibus for Mr Bramley, his family and friends, a driver and petrol all free of charge.
Mr Bramley said he "couldn't thank Dave enough," adding: "It just goes to show how football brings people together."
South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating the theft.
