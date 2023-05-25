Tina Turner fans remember star's last concert in Sheffield
Fans have recalled music legend Tina Turner's final concert, which took place at Sheffield Arena on 5 May 2009.
The singer, who died on Wednesday aged 83, performed the gig as part of her 50th anniversary tour before retiring.
In 2018, she told Graham Norton on BBC Radio 2: "We had the greatest show, it was really wonderful."
Some of the fans who were there on that Tuesday evening in South Yorkshire shared their memories of the "energetic" and "empowering" show.
The singer had been due to perform in London and Sheffield in March 2009, but the shows were postponed to May after she became unwell with respiratory flu.
Ash Greenwood from Sheffield recalls rushing to the arena to buy tickets for the show as soon as they went on sale.
He was 19 at the time and said he remembered clips and photos of Tina Turner's life being shown on a big screen during the show when she sung I Don't Wanna Fight.
"It was the best concert I have ever seen in my life. One of my childhood icons was 100 yards in front of me. The atmosphere was unbelievable," he said.
"Her music was uplifting and empowering, it made you happier."
Dan Chisholm managed to get tickets for the second row and said he remembered how energetic the show was.
"The dance routines were quite exhaustive for young people so for a woman of Tina Turner's age it was hugely impressive."
Mr Chisholm, from Oxfordshire, still has the programme from the concert and said: "The most remarkable bit for me was when she got on a sort of cherry picker and went out over the heads of the audience. I couldn't possibly have imagined how good that gig was going to be.
"It was beyond impressive."
Turner was 69 at the time of her last concert, but Andrew Curphey, from Widnes, recalled the her tireless performance.
He remembered her rushing across the stage in high heels and said: "She was just such a physical performer, she filled that stage.
"She puts Beyonce to shame, everything was grand and she was incredible. You could tell there were people who had travelled from far and wide to see this show."
He said she performed for several hours, with an interval, and he said a standout memory was of her performing a rendition of Help! by The Beatles.
Mr Curphey, who went to the show with his partner and parents, said: "It was one of those special memories."
Janine Bradbury remembers the singer introducing one of her dancers, Clare Turton, who was from nearby Eckington, on stage during the show.
Dr Bradbury, from York, said it was "such a beautiful gesture" and added that the singer had "performed in 2009 with the same command, ferocity, and precision she brought to her entire career. It was an exceptional thing to witness".
