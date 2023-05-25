Bogus solicitor jailed for posing as lawyer in court case
- Published
A "comprehensively dishonest" man who posed as a solicitor in court despite having no legal qualifications has been jailed for 10 months.
Richard Lipscombe, 47, worked for a construction firm on a civil case for more than a year before his deception was exposed.
A Sheffield Crown Court judge said he showed "complete contempt" for the law.
Lipscombe, of Park View Road, Sheffield, admitted acting as a solicitor while unqualified.
The court heard he provided legal services for London-based construction firm Build Team Holborn between January 2015 and October 2016.
His work involved representing the company in litigation brought by a customer in June 2015.
Katherine Lloyd, representing the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), said Lipscombe purported to be a genuine solicitor in communication with the claimant's legal team and before a district judge at the Mayor's and City of London Court.
He also submitted paperwork, signed off as "general counsel," which claimed he was a "grade A fee earner" with at least eight years' litigation experience.
His deceit unravelled when the customer's legal team grew concerned about his conduct during a May 2016 court hearing and began investigating his background, the court heard.
It emerged Lipscombe had been banned from working for a legal company in any capacity since August 2015.
The SRA issued the ban after an investigation found Lipscombe, while employed as a paralegal for law firm Neil Hudgell Ltd, had worked for a client without the company's knowledge.
As a result of Lipscombe's deception, Build Team Hobson was forced to settle its case at cost of £250,000.
'Erosion of trust'
Lipscombe pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court in 2020 to acting as a solicitor while unqualified and carrying on legal activity when not entitled.
He was taken into custody in March this year after failing to appear at six previous sentencing hearings.
Francis Edusei, in mitigation, said his client was in poor health and had been finding prison difficult.
But judge Jeremy Richardson KC said he had no choice but to impose a custodial sentence on the defendant, who he said was "unhampered by any scruples and displaying complete contempt for the rule of law".
The judge told Lipscombe: "You purported to be a solicitor, representing a company in litigation before a court when you were nothing of the kind.
"At no stage have you ever been a solicitor and have no qualifications to be a solicitor."
He said the public "repose considerable confidence in the solicitors' profession" and "any erosion of that confidence is a serious matter."
Judge Richardson ordered Lipscombe to pay £20,000 towards the SRA's costs within two years.
