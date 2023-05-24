Rotherham Conservative councillors quit in shake-up
- Published
Two Conservative councillors at Rotherham Council have quit and created a new group amid a shake-up at the local authority.
Former group leader Emily Barley and Councillor Jill Thompson will become the first members of the newly formed Independent Conservative Group.
Meanwhile, Tory councillor Charlie Wooding will be classed as an Independent while an internal inquiry is carried out into his attendance.
All three have been asked to comment.
Councillor Simon Ball, leader of the opposition at the Labour-led council, said: "Councillor Emily Barley and Councillor Jill Thompson will be expelled from the Conservative Party.
"I would like to thank Councillor Barley for all she has put into the Rotherham Conservative Group and I wish her well."
The Conservative leader said Councillor Wooding would be an Independent for up to 21 days while the investigation took place.
Rother Valley Labour Party described the situation as "complete chaos".
"The Tories are abandoning Rotherham once more," a party spokesperson said.
"After Tory victories in 2019 and 2021 in Rother Valley, Labour is working hard to win where we lost last time."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.