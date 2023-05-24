Rotherham man in court over imported gun parts
A South Yorkshire man has appeared in court charged with firearms offences, the National Crime Agency said.
Wayne Williams, 35, from Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield magistrates accused of involvement in importing gun parts, and Class A drugs offences.
The gun parts could allegedly make a semi-automatic pistol capable of firing 18 bullets, the NCA said.
Mr Williams was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 22 June.
NCA branch commander Richard Harrison said: "This arrest comes as a result of an intelligence-led operation which shows the NCA will continue to target and track down anyone believed to be involved in firearms trafficking."
