Doncaster crash witness appeal after pedestrian seriously hurt
- Published
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a crash which left a man needing treatment in hospital for serious injuries.
The man, in his 30s, was struck by a black BMW car on Trafford Way in Doncaster on Saturday, according to South Yorkshire Police.
It took place between the Sidings Roundabout and the Council House Roundabout at about 23:15 BST.
Officers asked anyone who saw the crash to get in touch.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital where he remained in a "serious but stable" condition.
"We now wish to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or from motorists with dashcam footage of the collision," they added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.