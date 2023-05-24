Sheffield e-fit image appeal after man commits lewd act in city park
An e-fit image has been issued by police investigating a report that a man indecently exposed himself and committed a lewd act in Sheffield.
It happened at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday 10 May in Endcliffe Park, near the exit on Oakbrook Road, South Yorkshire Police said.
The man left the park in an unknown direction following the incident and officers were unable to find him.
Anyone recognising the man in the image has been asked to contact police.
Witnesses to the incident have also been urged to get in touch.
Police said the man they were looking for was described as being about 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall.
He was wearing dark clothing and a cap, they added.
