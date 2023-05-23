Barnsley domestic violence group expands to meet demand
- Published
A support group for victims of violence in Barnsley is setting up more offices to cope with increased demand.
Resolute Women's Support Group helps women with domestic abuse, mental health, and alcohol and substance misuse problems.
Organiser Debbie Jones said the centres are staffed by case workers who have "lived experience" of the issues.
Ms Jones said there had been a big increase in women contacting the organisation for help.
"We're getting women coming to us, and girls, on a daily basis," she said.
"We're at capacity at the groups so this is the reason why we are needing to extend them now.
She added: "We just need more funding to be able to keep these groups running, because they are exceeding capacity."
The organisation will be adding five new sites to its operation in Mapplewell at Cudworth, New Lodge, Wombwell, Worsborough and Hoyland.
According the Office of National Statistics (ONS), an estimated 5% of adults aged 16 years and over experienced domestic abuse in 2022, a total of 2.4m adults (1.7m women and 699,000 men).
The ONS figures also said that approximately 1 in 5 adults aged 16 years and over (10.4 million) had experienced domestic abuse since the age of 16 years.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.