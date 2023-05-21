Sheffield: Photo appeal after football match disorder
Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to about disorder at a football match in Sheffield.
Trouble broke out at Sheffield Wednesday's match against Plymouth Argyle on 4 February.
South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at the turnstiles on Leppings Lane at Hillsborough prior to the start of the match
A spokesperson said they believed the man in the CCTV image had information that could help the investigation.
