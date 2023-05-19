James Philliskirk: Concerns dismissed before sepsis, say parents
The family of a 16-month-old boy who died from sepsis after he was diagnosed with chicken pox have said their "parental concerns were dismissed".
James Philliskirk, who had attended Sheffield Children's Hospital, died in May 2022. A jury inquest found his death was contributed to by neglect.
His family want to share the warning signs of sepsis, which happens when the immune system overreacts to infection.
The hospital's trust said it had taken "immediate action" to address failings.
A post-mortem examination found sepsis had followed a Strep A skin infection. His parents said they were not given advice about the possibility of either by hospital staff.
"On both trips to the hospital we feel like it was quite a blinkered approach," said his mother Helen Philliskirk.
"[We were told] it was chicken pox, even though he'd had chicken pox a few weeks before."
Mrs Philliskirk, from Walkley in Sheffield, said the family are due to meet with hospital staff in the coming months to discuss care improvements.
"He had the cheekiest, friendliest attitude, he loved climbing and got up to a lot of mischief," she said.
"He didn't smile or move or eat after falling ill, he had no energy or love of life any more."
His family said they are now completing 16 goals in his memory - one for each month of his life - including opening a new climbing frame at his former nursery in Sheffield.
Other aims include installing a bench in Bole Hill Park, where James liked to play, and mounting a plaque in Hull's The Deep aquarium where he enjoyed watching the fish.
"I want parents to know the signs to look out for and to always be thinking, could this be sepsis?" she said.
"I felt other parental concerns were dismissed - I wouldn't want any parent to go through this and I want to share this experience to hopefully prevent it."
Dr Jeff Perring, Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust medical director, said: "I would like to extend my sympathies to James's family.
"We are sorry that the care James received fell below the high standards we set ourselves and that James' family expected of us - we accept fully the jury's conclusion."
He added: "Our internal investigation showed that there were failings in James's care, and we have taken immediate action to address these failings."
