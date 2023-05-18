Sheffield man jailed for killing next-door neighbour
- Published
A man has been jailed for nine years for killing his next-door neighbour.
Lee Phillips, 45, was found with extensive head injuries at his home in South Road in High Green, Sheffield, in January 2021.
Mr Phillips' partner told police he had been "beaten up" by neighbour William Parr.
Parr, 27, claimed he had acted in self-defence, but was convicted of manslaughter after a week-long trial at Sheffield Crown Court in February.
A post-mortem examination found that Mr Phillips died as a result of a bleed to the brain caused by a catastrophic blow.
There were no injuries on his hands or knuckles to suggest he had punched or assaulted Parr, South Yorkshire Police said.
Parr, of School Road in High Green, was found not guilty of murder.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.