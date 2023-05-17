Sheffield laser pen man believed police helicopter was UFO, court told
- Published
A man who shone a laser pen at a police helicopter has told a court he was attempting to contact aliens.
David Dodd admitted using the device to attack the crew on 7 January from his flat several miles away in Sheffield.
He claimed he believed it was not a helicopter but instead "something extra terrestrial" and tried to communicate with the craft.
At Sheffield Magistrates' Court, Dodd was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.
Outlining the charge, Rob Coyne, prosecuting, said Dodd had shone the laser at the "bright light" thinking it was "an unidentified flying object".
He then "tried to make contact with the UFO", the solicitor said.
'Public at risk'
In a statement read out in court, Mr Coyne said pilot PC Phil Barnett was subjected to a "constant attack", which lasted almost 40 minutes.
"Having a laser shone at us… with regards to being dazzled, makes our work significantly more difficult," the officer said.
"It puts vulnerable members of the public at risk as our work is hindered."
The helicopter was airborne over Meadowhall shortly after 22:00 BST responding to a crash where someone was potentially injured.
It then moved to cover a police pursuit and finally search for a missing suicidal person, the court was told.
Crew members had to wear special eye protection during their searches and later traced the laser to Dodd's top-floor flat in Arbourthorne.
"It is rare that a laser attack goes on as long as this one," PC Barnett said in his statement.
'Extra terrestrial'
Dodd, 50, of Eastern Avenue, pleaded guilty to using the laser beam to dazzle or distract the pilot, contrary to the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018.
In mitigation, Dodd's solicitor told the bench he had "no intention of dazzling the occupants of that helicopter".
"He did not know it was the police helicopter. He had a reasonable belief it was something extra terrestrial," the court was told.
Dodd was handed a suspended prison sentence and fined £239.
