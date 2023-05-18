Illegal fishing at Doncaster Lakeside threatens fish numbers, meeting told
Illegal fishing at a Doncaster lake is threatening the sustainability of its fish population, a councillor has said.
Laura Bluff said there was growing concern that the number of fish species in Lakeside had reduced because of the activity.
She called on the council to take action to protect the site for "current residents and future generations".
Mayor Ros Jones previously said issues would be passed to council enforcement officers to tackle the problem.
'Abhorrent practice'
The issue was raised at a council meeting earlier this year but councillors said concerns had grown since then.
Ms Bluff said: "Illegal fishing on Lakeside is an abhorrent practice that undermines the delicate balance of aquatic ecosystems and poses a significant threat to the sustainability of fish populations.
"It undermines conservation efforts and disregards environmental laws."
Councillor Nick Allen, for Bessacarr, said he had also been approached by several residents and said the activity was "causing a significant level of distress locally".
"People should be able to live in Lakeside and enjoy the area without having to put up with this objectionable behaviour," he added.
"There are plenty of places in Doncaster where it is possible to fish legally."
Stuart Adams, who lives nearby, said despite signs stating no fishing was allowed, he continued to see anglers.
Speaking at a meeting when the issue was raised, Ms Jones said the council would look at everything available including CCTV.
She added: "But, I cannot create more enforcement officers when I know we will be faced with difficult decisions regarding the amount of money the council will need to spend over the next few years."
