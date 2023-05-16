Sheffield's new Labour group leader seeks 'brighter future' for city
- Published
The newly elected head of Sheffield's Labour group has promised to spearhead a "new generation of leadership".
Tom Hunt has replaced Terry Fox, who resigned ahead of the local election results when it also emerged the city's Labour group had been put in "special measures" by the national party.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield he said he was "under no illusions of the scale of the task" to rebuild public trust.
Sheffield City Council is set to elect a new leader on Wednesday.
Mr Hunt, who has only been a councillor since 2022, was elected at a meeting on Monday, with Ben Miskell and Fran Belbin elected as deputy leaders of the group.
"I'm under no illusions of the scale of the task at hand, we've just come out of the back of two disappointing sets of election results for us in the city and we have aspirations to lead the city," he said.
"We want to be doing better and the results we've had weren't good enough.
"I've been elected as a fresh face, part of a new generation of leadership in the Labour group."
'Damage done'
Asked about the national intervention, he said it was intended to "provide us with more support so we are in the best possible position to win next year's election".
He added that he had not been involved in conversations about Mr Fox's resignation or the decision to make the announcement only after the polls had closed earlier this month.
Labour, which has 39 of the city's 84 seats, has been in a coalition with the Green Party, which holds 14, since 2021. The Liberal Democrats have 29 seats.
Councillors are set to thrash out a deal on Wednesday over who will lead the authority and Mr Hunt said he would be talking with the leaders of the Lib Dems, Shaffaq Mohammed, and the Greens, Douglas Johnson, in advance.
He said: "Damage has been done, trust has been lost between colleagues in our party, but the bigger picture is that in this city we've got a cost of living crisis that people are really, really hurting from and our job as local politicians, across all parties, to come together for people, to give a brighter future for people in this city."
