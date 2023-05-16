Sheffield Clean Air Zone: Woman fined for visiting dying father-in-law
A woman fined seven times for driving in Sheffield's Clean Air Zone to visit her dying father-in-law has said the penalties were "a kick in the teeth".
Adele Hirst and her husband, Andrew, were fined a total of £70 after driving their campervan multiple times to the city's Weston Park Hospital in March.
Campervans are subject to charges if they do not meet emissions standards.
Mrs Hirst is appealing against five of the fines. Sheffield City Council said it would consider her case on merit.
Mrs Hirst, who is from Leicester, claimed the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) signage in Sheffield and information for people not living in South Yorkshire lacked clarity.
The CAZ charges, aimed at reducing pollution, came into force on 27 February.
Mrs Hirst's father-in-law, who had lung cancer, died less than a month later with the couple making frequent trips from their home to the hospital while he was receiving end-of-life care.
"We were back and forwards quite a few times because we left the children with my family at home in Leicester," said Mrs Hirst.
"When we came home we were starting to find penalty notices for entering the clean air zone, which wasn't something we knew anything about, not living in Sheffield."
The 39-year-old IT worker said the campervan was their only personal vehicle and she paid two of the seven fines but was appealing against the rest.
She said she had been in touch with the council, which had told her "there wasn't anything they could do about wiping the fines off, given the circumstances".
"It was just another thing to have to deal with at a time when you don't really want to be dealing with that sort of issue," said Mrs Hirst.
"We didn't have any avenue of assistance to actually find out why we should have them. It was just a kick in the teeth and we felt a bit aggrieved by it."
Motorhomes, taxis, vans, buses and coaches that do not meet strict emissions standards are charged - £10 a day for smaller vehicles and £50 for larger ones - for entering the city centre.
However, private cars are not subject to charges.
Mrs Hirst said the rules regarding private campervans were not clear and "seem to fall in a grey area".
"They need to make sure that everybody is clear on the criteria and the area [of the Clean Air Zone], so everyone understands it properly."
She said the CAZ was "a good strategy" for dealing with pollution, but those with medical emergencies and "compassionate circumstances" should be exempt from the charges.
In a statement, Sheffield City Council said it would consider "any PCN appeals and representations on their own merits, including in this difficult case".
Wil Stewart, from the authority, said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with the family and I appreciate that this is a very difficult time.
"Every appeal follows a standard process and it would not be appropriate to comment publicly on specific details around individual cases."
